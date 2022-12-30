ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the November 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AAVMY opened at $13.94 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAVMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €16.00 ($17.02) to €15.00 ($15.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.70 ($14.57) to €15.50 ($16.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($11.70) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €12.25 ($13.03) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.41.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

