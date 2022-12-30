AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, an increase of 148.7% from the November 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,051,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of AIA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

AIA Group Price Performance

AAGIY stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

