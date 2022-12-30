AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

AB Science Stock Performance

ABSCF opened at $9.00 on Friday. AB Science has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

About AB Science

AB Science SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Covid-19.

