Short Interest in Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Grows By 509.6%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, an increase of 509.6% from the November 30th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,402.0 days.

Adbri Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADBCF opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. Adbri has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Get Adbri alerts:

Adbri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Adbri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adbri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.