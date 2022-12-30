Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the November 30th total of 234,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aben Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ABNAF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Aben Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Get Aben Resources alerts:

Aben Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Aben Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Aben Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.