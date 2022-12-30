Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the November 30th total of 234,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aben Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ABNAF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Aben Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
Aben Resources Company Profile
