Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Grows By 407.0%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,700 shares, a growth of 407.0% from the November 30th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.3 days.

a2 Milk Stock Performance

a2 Milk stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. a2 Milk has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of a2 Milk in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

