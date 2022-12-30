ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,900 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the November 30th total of 6,206,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

Shares of ABMRF opened at $13.63 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

