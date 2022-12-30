Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Rises By 243.0%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a growth of 243.0% from the November 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $5.71 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.