Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Citizens Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE CIA opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. Citizens has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $111.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.13.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Citizens by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Citizens by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Citizens
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens (CIA)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.