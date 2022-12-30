Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NYSE CIA opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. Citizens has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $111.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.13.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Harvey J. Waite acquired 11,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $27,384.83. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 18,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,864.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,535 shares in the company, valued at $275,735.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 59,132 shares of company stock valued at $170,692 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Citizens by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Citizens by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

