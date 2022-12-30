adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €85.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €85.00 ($90.43) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target points to a potential downside of 33.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADS. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($135.11) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($88.30) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($175.53) target price on adidas in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($111.70) target price on adidas in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of ADS opened at €128.38 ($136.57) on Wednesday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($213.84). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €141.04.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

