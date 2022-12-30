Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $200.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) received a $200.00 price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $188.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.50. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

