Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

ISDR stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.27 million, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

About Issuer Direct

(Get Rating)

Read More

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.