TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $693.67.
TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of TDG stock opened at $628.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $605.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $586.67. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $684.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42.
Insider Activity at TransDigm Group
In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,355 over the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
