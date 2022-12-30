Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

