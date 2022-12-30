Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Hillenbrand Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90.
Hillenbrand Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hillenbrand Company Profile
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hillenbrand (HI)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.