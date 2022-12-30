The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

LGL stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a market cap of $21.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

