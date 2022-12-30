PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
PLDT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. PLDT has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $912.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PLDT
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLDT (PHI)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.