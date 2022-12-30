PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. PLDT has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $912.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PLDT by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PLDT during the first quarter worth $312,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PLDT by 15.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

