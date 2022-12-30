Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Up 7.0 %
NYSE LODE opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.66.
Comstock Company Profile
