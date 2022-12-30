Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $425.67 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.50%.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.