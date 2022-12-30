Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Steel Partners Stock Performance
Shares of SPLP stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.38.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $425.67 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.50%.
Institutional Trading of Steel Partners
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
Featured Stories
