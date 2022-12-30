Contrasting BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Motorsport Games has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games -257.60% -140.22% -88.56% BTCS -811.42% -61.84% -54.25%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $15.08 million 0.38 -$33.16 million ($32.59) -0.09 BTCS $1.21 million 6.48 -$16.05 million N/A N/A

This table compares Motorsport Games and BTCS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BTCS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Motorsport Games.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Motorsport Games and BTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 5 0 0 2.00 BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Motorsport Games presently has a consensus target price of $3.53, suggesting a potential upside of 15.09%. BTCS has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given BTCS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than Motorsport Games.

Summary

BTCS beats Motorsport Games on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company sells its video game products through various retail and digital channels. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

