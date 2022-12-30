Critical Analysis: biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF)

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF – Get Rating) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and biote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A biote 0 0 4 0 3.00

biote has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 173.33%. Given biote’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $3.84 billion 1.79 $292.15 million N/A N/A biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and biote’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than biote.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of biote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A biote N/A -20.05% 5.99%

Volatility and Risk

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

biote beats STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft

STADA is a publicly traded, international company with a focus on the healthcare market, especially the pharmaceutical and in particular the generics market.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

