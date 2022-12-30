Financial Comparison: Ventas (NYSE:VTR) & Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT 13.09% 4.87% 3.25% Ventas -1.06% -0.40% -0.18%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ventas 0 2 11 0 2.85

Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.20%. Ventas has a consensus price target of $57.15, indicating a potential upside of 25.45%. Given Ventas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ventas is more favorable than Apple Hospitality REIT.

Dividends

Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 139.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ventas pays out -1,636.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apple Hospitality REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Ventas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $933.87 million 3.85 $18.83 million $0.69 22.75 Ventas $3.83 billion 4.76 $49.01 million ($0.11) -414.18

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than Apple Hospitality REIT. Ventas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apple Hospitality REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ventas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ventas beats Apple Hospitality REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 126 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas shareholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.

