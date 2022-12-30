Analyzing Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) & New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Rating) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paradigm Oil and Gas and New Found Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Paradigm Oil and Gas alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

New Found Gold has a consensus target price of 10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.75%. Given New Found Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A New Found Gold N/A -93.88% -76.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Paradigm Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and New Found Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas $3.32 billion 0.00 -$495.10 million N/A N/A New Found Gold N/A N/A -$40.41 million -0.38 -10.29

New Found Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Summary

New Found Gold beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

About New Found Gold

(Get Rating)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Paradigm Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradigm Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.