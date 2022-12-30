Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) versus Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Critical Comparison

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and Peloton Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Connexa Sports Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connexa Sports Technologies $10.80 million 0.27 -$18.59 million N/A N/A Peloton Interactive $3.58 billion 0.77 -$2.83 billion ($8.54) -0.95

Connexa Sports Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peloton Interactive.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Peloton Interactive 2 12 14 0 2.43

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Connexa Sports Technologies and Peloton Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Peloton Interactive has a consensus price target of $19.36, indicating a potential upside of 139.27%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than Connexa Sports Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and Peloton Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connexa Sports Technologies N/A N/A N/A Peloton Interactive -83.97% -116.53% -33.08%

Summary

Peloton Interactive beats Connexa Sports Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

(Get Rating)

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc. and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. in May 2022. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 6.9 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.