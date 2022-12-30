Brokerages Set K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Target Price at C$42.56

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.56.

KBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$34.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 3.6 %

TSE KBL opened at C$28.10 on Tuesday. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$26.53 and a 52 week high of C$35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$302.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$73.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

About K-Bro Linen

(Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.