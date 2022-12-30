Head-To-Head Comparison: Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Sterling Check has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sterling Check and Yext’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Check $641.88 million 2.34 -$18.53 million $0.30 51.63 Yext $390.58 million 2.00 -$93.26 million ($0.64) -10.02

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sterling Check has higher revenue and earnings than Yext. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Check, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

85.5% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Sterling Check shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Yext shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sterling Check and Yext, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Check 0 1 5 0 2.83 Yext 0 4 0 0 2.00

Sterling Check presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.05%. Yext has a consensus target price of $6.17, suggesting a potential downside of 3.80%. Given Sterling Check’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sterling Check is more favorable than Yext.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Check and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Check 3.87% 12.52% 6.51% Yext -20.32% -49.73% -15.39%

Summary

Sterling Check beats Yext on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Check

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. The platform enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information, such as name, address, phone number and holiday hours; professional information, comprising of headshot, specialties, and education; job information, consisting of title and description; and FAQs and other information. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

