Brokerages Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Price Target at $131.82

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $126.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in PPG Industries by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 102.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 31.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

