Analysts Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Target Price at $96.62

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.62.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BC shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,166,000 after buying an additional 223,574 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Brunswick by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,693,000 after buying an additional 622,720 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Brunswick by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,537,000 after buying an additional 537,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brunswick by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,774,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $103.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.33.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

