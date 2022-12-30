China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) vs. Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Critical Comparison

China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Resources Beer and Sendas Distribuidora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Resources Beer $4.80 billion 4.87 $189.85 million N/A N/A Sendas Distribuidora $7.77 billion 0.64 $298.33 million N/A N/A

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than China Resources Beer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

4.5% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for China Resources Beer and Sendas Distribuidora, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Resources Beer 0 0 0 0 N/A Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares China Resources Beer and Sendas Distribuidora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Resources Beer N/A N/A N/A Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

China Resources Beer has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sendas Distribuidora has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

China Resources Beer pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora beats China Resources Beer on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company also engages in the manufacture and distribution of Baijiu products; and development and management of real estate. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

