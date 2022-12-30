Brokerages Set Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) PT at $212.33

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.33.

A number of analysts have commented on PDRDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €281.00 ($298.94) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €212.00 ($225.53) to €203.00 ($215.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.