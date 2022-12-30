Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 764.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 764.50 ($9.23).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.08) to GBX 840 ($10.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.53) to GBX 711 ($8.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.69) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($9.50) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 678 ($8.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 2,825.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 643.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 583.76. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 365.31 ($4.41) and a one year high of GBX 686 ($8.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

