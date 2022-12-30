Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $51.09 Average PT from Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,747 over the last three months. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after buying an additional 141,086 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPB opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 56.27%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

