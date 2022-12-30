Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $51.09 Average PT from Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.09.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup
In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,747 over the last three months. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Stock Performance
NYSE:CPB opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.41.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Campbell Soup Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 56.27%.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
Featured Stories
