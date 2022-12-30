3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $16.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

DDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3D Systems

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,495.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

3D Systems Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 52.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,366 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,333 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,713 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 105,957 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDD stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $954.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.54.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $132.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3D Systems

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.