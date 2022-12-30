Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $43.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.43) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

