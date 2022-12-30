Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives $68.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($74.47) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($79.79) to €69.00 ($73.40) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($67.02) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

