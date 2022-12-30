iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $3.99 Average PT from Brokerages

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.99.

A number of research firms have commented on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 36,348 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 1,115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,139 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in iQIYI by 10.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 623,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 219,515 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Stock Performance

iQIYI Company Profile

NASDAQ IQ opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.