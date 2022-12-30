United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives $381.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $381.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $356.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $373.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.39.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.