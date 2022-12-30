NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives GBX 340 Average Target Price from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 340 ($4.10).

Several research firms have commented on NWG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.22) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.59) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.22) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 267.90 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 252.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 243.56. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 276.09 ($3.33). The firm has a market cap of £25.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.22.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

