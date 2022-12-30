Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives C$21.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. Scotiabank cut Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52. The stock has a market cap of C$5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.61. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$12.96 and a 1 year high of C$25.72.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$940.16 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.6699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.