Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Lowered to $97.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.14.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.