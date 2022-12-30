Oppenheimer Lowers U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $70.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.66% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

