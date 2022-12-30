Oppenheimer Trims The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Target Price to $492.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $512.00 to $492.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.26% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $12.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $41.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $46.90 EPS.
GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.38.
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $343.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.58. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66.
Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group
In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 83.0% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.