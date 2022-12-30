Oppenheimer Trims The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Target Price to $492.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $512.00 to $492.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.26% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $12.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $41.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $46.90 EPS.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.38.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $343.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.58. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 83.0% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

