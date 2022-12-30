Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $87.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.65% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

NYSE:C opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 175,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 31,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

