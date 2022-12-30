Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Avnet Stock Performance
AVT stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83.
