Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Quotient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Quotient has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $105.20. The firm has a market cap of $954,342.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,945,211 shares in the company, valued at $635,616.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,945,211 shares in the company, valued at $635,616.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,281,621 shares of company stock worth $690,841. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quotient

Quotient Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Quotient in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

