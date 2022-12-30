The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

The9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCTY opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The9 has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $7.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The9 by 434.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 79,767 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The9 during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The9 by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 44,325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The9 by 10,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 33,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited engages in operating an Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

