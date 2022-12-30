StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Biocept Price Performance
Shares of BIOC opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.73. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.