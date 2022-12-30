First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $149.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.76.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.36 million. On average, analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.