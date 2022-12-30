Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ARKR opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.99. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.88 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.34%.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ark Restaurants

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $169,080.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 113,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,342.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.4% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 19, 2022, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 16 fast food concepts and catering operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.