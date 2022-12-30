Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGTC. Wedbush downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.33.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Institutional Trading of Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,524,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,137,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 831,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.