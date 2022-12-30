Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut Aeterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
