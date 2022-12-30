Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Aeterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 252.34%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

